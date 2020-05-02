New York State is offering diagnostic COVID-19 testing for essential workers at locations across the state including Griffiss International Airport in Rome. Theses tests are available without a prescription and without cost to the person being tested.

In the beginning of the Pandemic it was very difficult for just anyone to be tested for the novel coronavirus. Now, if you are an essential worker you can get a test if you want one.

A flyer released by the New York State Department of Health points out who exactly is considered "essential" and directs individuals to a website to register to get tested. You can read the flyer and see if you are considered an "essential worker" by opening the PDF below.

2020 Coronavirus Testing Flyer

To register for your diagnostic test you can call the State Department of Health hotline at 1-888-364-3065, or visit https://covid19screening.health.ny.gov/.

As a reminder, this is NOT an antibody test. This test you will receive at Griffiss will tell you if you are positive or negative for COVID-19. The more people get tested, the quicker the state can begin to truly reopen.