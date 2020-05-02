Oneida County Releases Latest COVID-19 Numbers

Oneida County is reporting 18 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 451.

County Executive Anthony Picente is reporting one more COVID-19 fatality, with the numbers of death now at 18.

Here are some other coronavrus numbers:

• Out of the 451 positive cases:

o 19 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

o 2 are admitted outside of Oneida County.

• 244 active positive cases

• 189 positive cases have been resolved.

• 3,467 total tests have been conducted.

• 196 results pending.

• 2,820 total negative results.

• 647 under mandatory quarantine.

• 771 under precautionary quarantine.

• 3,771 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

On April 24th, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Home Depot located at 545 French Road in New Hartford between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 8th

On April 25th, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Bargain Grocer located at 1110 Lincoln Avenue in Utica between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 9th.

And on April 26th, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Lowe’s located at 710 Horatio Street in Utica between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Again, the risk to the public is low as the person was wearing a mask. Anyone who was in the store during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms until May 10th.

Picente did not deliver a coronavirus briefing on Saturday.