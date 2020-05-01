Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, April 30th, 2020

Thursday, April 30th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Democrats in Congress have announced a Bill to Federalize the medical supply chain. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) reports.

7 AM Hour

- Andrew's mom calls in to the show. Marlene Angelini works for an orthopedic group in the Syracuse area and she explains what they're doing to begin resuming elective surgeries.

- It is always a highlight of the day when we get to speak with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He is the Chief Physician Executive and never really hesitates to answer any question we ask, no matter how dumb.

8 AM Hour

- It was announced yesterday that the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be cancelling the 2020 induction ceremony. That means Yankees legend Derek Jeter will have to wait another year and so will his fans. Jon Shestakofsky is the Vice President of Communications and Education for the Hall and he spoke with us this morning.

- Naegele drops off our Craft Beer of the Week and we talk to him about he and his wife's good deed.

- Ben Kaplan is the Founder and CEO of 'Top Data.' He calls in this morning to give us a look at the difference in the COVID-19 stress index between New York and California. He also talks about the most stressed state and you'll be shocked to hear it.

We end the show with Benjamin Sheppard singing our National Anthem.

