State Police are looking for the public’s help as they investigate a burglary in the Town of Forestport.

Police say sometime between September 3rd and September 30th, someone entered the Hanson Forestport Quarry on a four-wheeler and caused damage to several buildings.

A hydraulic pump and fuel pump valued at over $7,000 was also taken from one of the buildings.

Anyone with information is ask to call State Police in Remsen at (315) 831-4112.

