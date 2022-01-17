UPDATE: 01/17/2022 8:10pm The pedestrian struck by a car in Hopewell, New York on January 16, 2022 is being identified as 42-year-old Rauly Pesante-Davila of Canandaigua.

Pesante-Davila was walking on the west side of County Road 10 and State Route 5 & 20 when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was brought to F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua where he died from his injuries.

The NYSP says that the operator of the vehicle, who is not being publicly identified at this time, showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

Original Story:

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

New York State Police (NYSP) is investigating what is being called a "serious car vs. pedestrian accident" that occurred at the intersection of State Routes 5 / 20 and Country Route 10 in the Ontario County Town of Hopewell.

The incident took place on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at approximately 7:25pm.

The road is closed in that area until further notice and drivers are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

The NYSP says that more information will be released following completion of the initial phase of their investigation and as soon as additional details are available.

Although the accident is described as one with "serious" injury, there is no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the identities of those involved.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

Magical Ice Castles Starting to Take Shape in Lake George The magical Ice Castles are starting to take shape at Festival Commons in Lake George, New York.

Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace Over the Years Take a look back at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace over the last few years.