State Police Looking For Owner Of Found Money

State Police are trying to find the owner of an envelope that contained a large amount of cash that was found inside the Dollar Store in Dolgeville on April 5.

Police say a citizen turned the envelope over to store employees after finding it in one of the back aisles while shopping.

We’ve posted a photo of the man Troopers are looking for in regards to the found money on our website

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to call State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000. .