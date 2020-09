State Police are investigating the theft of a black, 19-foot enclosed Krisiti Trailer that was taken from private property in the Town of Lee on August 30th.

Troopers say the trailer was full of landscaping items, including a lawn mower, a leaf blower and a chain saw.

The items are worth about $15,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

