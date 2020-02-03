State Police: Move Over, It’s The Law

State Police and other law enforcement officials held a news conference today at Troop D Headquarters in Oneida to discuss recent crashes involving police vehicles and the state’s Move Over Law.

Officials talked about the Move Over Law and how important it is for all drivers to pay attention to emergency and hazard vehicles stopped along the roadways.

26 New York State Police vehicles were struck in 2019. All had been involved in traffic stops and had their flashing red lights on.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol took part in today’s news conference.