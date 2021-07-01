With Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, State Police are reminding residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

State Police have posted a video on their Facebook Page showing the damage that can be done by an M-series type firework.

The National Safety Council (NSC) is offering the following fireworks safety tips:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Older children should use them only under close adult supervision

Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear

Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands

Never light them indoors

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Never ignite devices in a container

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks

Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding

Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire

Never use illegal fireworks

The NCS also says sparklers are a lot more dangerous than most people think.

Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt some metals.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under five years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.

They say consider using safer alternatives, like glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.

The Best Ice Cream In The Utica Area