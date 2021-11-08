State Says 6 Correctional Facilities To Close In March

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say six New York state correctional facilities will close next March in a cost-saving move amid declining inmate populations.

More than 1,700 people work at the six upstate New York facilities, and there are more than 1,400 inmates.

Inmates will be sent to other locations, and no layoffs are expected. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said it will work with unions to provide staffers at the facilities with transfer opportunities.

The facilities scheduled for closure March 10 are: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.