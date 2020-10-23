State Suspends 238 Liquor Licenses For Coronavirus Violations

Governor Andrew Cuomo says 21 additional bars and restaurants have had their licenses suspended by the State Liquor Authority for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Cuomo says the new suspensions, including Breeze’s Banquet Hall in Utica, bring the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to 238.

The licenses were suspended by the SLA from September 30th to October 21st.

In all, over 1,300 charges have now been filed against bars and restaurants for violating coronavirus rules.

“Rules are only as good as enforcement, and as we have ramped up checks on bars and restaurants, compliance has increased, creating a safer environment for everyone. A small number of business owners still don't think the rules apply to them -- even in focus zones where the state has tracked increased spread -- and these suspensions should serve as a reminder that we will take action against those who callously put New Yorkers in harm's way," said Cuomo.

Businesses found in violation of the regulations face fines of up to $10,000 for each violation.

Here are New York’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

Over 141,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday.

The statewide positivity rate is 1.15 percent.

The test positivity rate in the "micro-cluster" focus areas is 2.31 percent.

11 people died from COVID-19 yesterday

.