State Trooper, K9 Ok After Chevys Crash in Oriskany
A state trooper and his K9 are reported to be ok after being evaluated following a crash in Oneida County on Thursday.
New York State Police say that the crash took place on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at approximately 12:30pm on State Route 69 in Oriskany.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck was leaving the Citgo gas station and allegedly pulled into the path of a marked State Police vehicle, a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Trooper Mark Bender was travelling westbound when 28-year-old Nathan P. Myers of Barneveld is said to have pulled out in front of him. The trooper's SUV hit the driver's side front end of the pickup truck and the attached plow.
Myers was not injured in the crash and was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield the right of way. Trooper Bender was brought to a local medical facility, according to the NYSP, for evaluation. His K9, ADA, was taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation as well. Both are reported to be recovering.
There was snow on the road but weather was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]