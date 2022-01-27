State Trooper Recovering After Troop Car is Hit While Working Cicero Crash

A state trooper is recovering after being hit while providing traffic control during a crash yesterday.

New York State Police say that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at about 5:55pm. Trooper Stephen P. Muller was inside his patrol car with the emergency lights on while parked on I-481 in Cicero.

Trooper Muller was working a crash with property damage crash near Exit 10 when, in a written release, the New York State Police allege that "a 2017 KIA driven by Laura J. Shelton, 55, of North Syracuse...failed to observe the patrol car while traveling in the left lane and hit the troop car from behind."

State Police Vehicle in Crash IMG_4220 Photo Credit: New York State Police January 2022 State Police Vehicle in Crash IMG_4220 Photo Credit: New York State Police January 2022 loading...

The three-year NYSP member was brought to Upstate Community Hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Shelton was brought to Upstate University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYSP says that the crash remains under investigation.

State Police Vehicle 01262022 Photo Credit: New York State Police State Police Vehicle 01262022 Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

State Police are taking the opportunity at this time "to remind drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are working on the highway."

The New York State Thruway Authority reminds drivers to slow down and move over as soon as emergency lights, vests, or reflectors are seen. The Move Over Law applies to both sides of the road, not just the right shoulder.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no charges have been filed. The investigation is pending and no additional information is available at the time of this posting.]

