Stefon Diggs Swears At Patriots Fans on National Television

IMPORTANT: This video is not safe for work.

It was fun to be a Buffalo Bills fan yesterday.

It is fun when you get a road win, but it is even sweeter when you take down the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in their home, 33-21. It seemed as though, for a second, at least, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs disliked the Patriots even more than the Buffalo fans? Is that even possible?

When Bills' Stefon Diggs had his touchdown catch in the second quarter of the game, he ran through the endzone and had an expletive-laced message for some New England Patriots fans sitting there. He pointed to each one and said "You, you, you, you, and you … Shut the..."

NOTE: There is an F-bomb in the video so, please be aware before you watch the video.

Well, you'll have to take a listen for yourself before the NFL tries and takes all these videos down.

Diggs has another season of more than 1,000 receiving yards.

It was a much-needed win yesterday for the Buffalo Bills. Now, you will hear a term a lot in the next couple of weeks as the NFL closes out the season: The Buffalo Bills control their own destiny.

The Bills clinch the AFC East for the second year in a row if the Bills win next week AND the Baltimore Ravens lose. There are more avenues to make the playoffs for Buffalo, but that is the clearest and fastest way for things to happen.

