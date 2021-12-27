This Argyle treehouse getaway takes the 'comforts of home' to a whole new level.

If you have ever used Airbnb before or at least perused rentals on the site, you have probably noticed more and more treehouse getaway homes popping up on the site, many of them right here in Upstate New York. Especially in the Catskills and Adirondacks - what is better to stay in than a mountainside treehouse?

Today we are not heading to either of those mountain ranges, but to rural Washington County to the self-described 'Out On A Limb' Airbnb treehouse rental in Argyle. Now, this house has all the rustic charm you could ask for in the deep woods with view for days and all the comforts of home with a kitchen, full bathroom, and a bedroom. But one unique feature makes this treehouse stand out above the rest: it has its own hot tub on an outdoor deck!

Step Inside The Stunning Argyle Treehouse With A Hot Tub 'Out On A Limb' Treehouses with all the amenities of a regular home are becoming rustic and cozy getaway destinations, and this Argyle Airbnb rental takes it a step further with its own hot tub. Take a tour here of this stunning Washington County getaway!

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44230579?source_impression_id=p3_1637120680_AcicN%2FM5IXqBv1Jc&guests=1&adults=1