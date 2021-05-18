Step Right Up! County Fairs and Festivals Are a Go This Summer in New York

Step right up! County fairs and local festivals are a go this summer in New York.

The time has finally come to enjoy fabulous fair food like funnel cake and cotton candy, play midway games, take a ride on the ferris wheel and enjoy live music.

Fairs and festivals across the state will need approval if more than 5,000 guests are expected. Social distancing will still need to be enforced and masks may be required, especially for those who are unvaccinated.

In addition to capacity limits, social distancing and possible mask requirements, addition requirements should be considered this year

Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one person from each party to sign in, providing name, address and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.

Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one person from each party to sign in, providing name, address and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.

Health Screening: Fairs and festivals must implement health screening for all individuals including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts, recent positive COVID-19 test result, and compliance with State's travel advisory.

Hand Hygiene: Fairs and festivals must provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizing supplies for common areas and areas where hand washing facilities may not be available or practical.

Cleaning and Disinfection: Regularly clean and disinfect, focusing on high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, and frequently touched surfaces, such as service counters and seats.

Communication: Post signage informing guests of health precautions (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene) and distance markers indicating six-foot spaces in areas where lines form or people congregate, unless all attendees are fully vaccinated.

Applicable Guidance: Consult the State's guidance for specific activities and attractions, such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities and sports and recreation.

"Fairs and festivals are huge economic generators for communities across the state, and last year they were all put on hold due to the COVID pandemic," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "As more New Yorkers get vaccinated and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down, we are readjusting our reopening strategy and allowing more events and attractions to resume. This new guidance will allow our county fairs and local festivals to open at the greatest capacity possible so they can remain economically viable, while still ensuring public health and safety."

As of Monday, May 17, 62% of New York's adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 52% had completed their vaccine series.