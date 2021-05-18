Step Right Up! County Fairs and Festivals Are a Go This Summer in New York

Photo Credit - NRiley/TSM

Step right up! County fairs and local festivals are a go this summer in New York.

The time has finally come to enjoy fabulous fair food like funnel cake and cotton candy, play midway games, take a ride on the ferris wheel and enjoy live music.

Fairs and festivals across the state will need approval if more than 5,000 guests are expected. Social distancing will still need to be enforced and masks may be required, especially for those who are unvaccinated.

In addition to capacity limits, social distancing and possible mask requirements, addition requirements should be considered this year

  • Attendee Contact Information: Fairs and festivals should encourage at least one person from each party to sign in, providing name, address and phone number for use in potential contact tracing efforts.
  • Health Screening: Fairs and festivals must implement health screening for all individuals including questions on any COVID-19 symptoms, close contacts, recent positive COVID-19 test result, and compliance with State's travel advisory.
  • Hand Hygiene: Fairs and festivals must provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizing supplies for common areas and areas where hand washing facilities may not be available or practical.
  • Cleaning and Disinfection: Regularly clean and disinfect, focusing on high-traffic areas, such as restrooms, and frequently touched surfaces, such as service counters and seats.
  • Communication: Post signage informing guests of health precautions (e.g., social distancing, masks, hand hygiene) and distance markers indicating six-foot spaces in areas where lines form or people congregate, unless all attendees are fully vaccinated.
  • Applicable Guidance: Consult the State's guidance for specific activities and attractions, such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities and sports and recreation.

"Fairs and festivals are huge economic generators for communities across the state, and last year they were all put on hold due to the COVID pandemic," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "As more New Yorkers get vaccinated and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down, we are readjusting our reopening strategy and allowing more events and attractions to resume. This new guidance will allow our county fairs and local festivals to open at the greatest capacity possible so they can remain economically viable, while still ensuring public health and safety."

As of Monday, May 17, 62% of New York's adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 52% had completed their vaccine series.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

 

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: county fairs
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top