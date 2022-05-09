Gas prices in New York State have reached a new record high.

AAA Northeast says New York’s average price is up 17-cents from last week to $4.51 a gallon.

That’s 28 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.51 higher than May 9, 2021 and 19 cents higher than the national average.

In the Utica-Rome area, the average price is $4.47 a gallon, up 15 cents from last week.

AAA says in the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 20 cents to $4.32, a penny less than the record high set on March 11.

AAA Northeast’s May 9 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 13 cents higher than last week, averaging $4.32 a gallon.

Today’s national average price is 20 cents higher a month ago and $1.36 higher than this day last year.

The highest gas prices in the country are in California at an average of $5.82 a gallon

The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.

“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Locally, prices have now moved past those record high levels of early March.”

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago New York State $4.51 $4.34 $4.23 $3.00 Utica, NY $4.47 $4.32 $4.24 $3.01 Massachusetts $4.39 $4.21 $4.12 $2.85 Connecticut $4.32 $4.13 $3.93 $3.00 Pennsylvania $4.50 $4.35 $4.22 $3.08

*Prices as of May 9, 2022

You can get the latest fuel price information at the AAA Gas Prices website.

