Storms, Icy Temperatures Fuel Spikes At The Pump

The recent storms that hit the south have led to a spike in gas prices.

AAA Northeast says New York’s average price is up nine cents from last week to $2.69 a gallon.

That’s 20 cents higher that a month ago and 8 cents higher than this time last year.

New York’s average price is 6 cents higher than the national average.

The average price in the Utica-Rome area is $2.71 a gallon, up 8 cents from last week.

'When close to 40% of U.S. crude production is offline because refineries are closed, there is going to be pain at the pump until operations resume,” said Patti Artessa, AAA Northeast Regional Director of Public and Government Affairs. “The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already.”

