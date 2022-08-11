How To Stream Buffalo Bills Games In Western New York

Football season is almost here. If you haven't made a plan yet to make sure you can get every game, now is the time.

How many times has this happened? You plan to stay at home to watch the game. You even invite a few friends over. They all bring a snack and a couple of beverages. The grill is going, kickoff is about to happen. So you turn on the TV and go to the streaming service you THINK the game is on, only to find out that you don't actually have the one you need. Now everyone is waiting for the game. You turn on the radio just to get the play-by-play while the app you need is downloading. Now you've missed kickoff and your friends are all mad because they did too.

Stop making that mistake!

Make sure you're ready to go this year. If you've decided to finally cut the cable and just stream your TV, make sure you're going to get the games you want to watch. And before you invite friends over, I would even make sure to double check this list as games and schedules can often change.

Granted, most of the games will be on local channels so you can get most of them on your antenna, but in the dead of winter when the weather gets bad, those antennas don't always work the way you hope they would. In our house, we struggle to get NBC. So on Sunday nights, it's tough to watch games without it looking glitchy. We need to be able to stream to watch those games.

So how do you do it? Is there one streaming service you can use that will get them all? Do you need to subscribe to separate services?

All-in-one services

There are a couple services that claim to cover all of the games, but they're a little more expensive. Apps like FuboTV and SlingTV are two examples that broadcast live tv through the internet so there is no cable required.

FuboTV

Fubo claims to have the NFL, NBA and MLB, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports and more. They also have every golf major, tennis major and Triple Crown race as well as full coverage of specials like the Super Bowl, World Series, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Olympics.

You can watch fuboTV on your computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone and tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One and Amazon Fire TV.

It's a little pricey at $69.99 per month, but it covers a lot more channels.

SlingTV

SlingTV is a little like FuboTV in the sense that they're both broadcasting live TV through the internet. SlingTV offers a couple different packages that are each $35 a piece. If you want to combine them, you can get them both for $50 per month. So it's cheaper than FuboTV but doesn't look as though it includes as much. their website says you can "check out the schedules for your favorite teams and find a way to watch NFL football live. Get Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the best NFL coverage, or add Sling Orange to expand your options and find a way to stream the games you want the most." So it looks as though some games might still be excluded.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV will give you live TV with channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX and you can bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99/month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers 85 channels including live sports for $54.99/mo for your first 3 months. After the first 3 months, it will go up to $64.99/mo.

Get each network's streaming service separately

Most of the games the Bills play will be on CBS. So if you cannot pick the game up on your antenna, you might want to just get Paramount+ (CBS Streaming Service). It says on their website that, "As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream via live TV for the duration of the game. Just go to paramountplus.com or the Paramount+ app and select "Live TV". "

The NBC games will be on Peacock. Monday night football games are through ESPN so the NFL encourages people to download the ESPN App. As of right now, there is only one game on Fox. That should be available through the Fox App. The only other one you will need is Amazon Prime, that's where the Thursday night game will be.

Here is the entire schedule with the network that will be broadcasting the games for the Bills 2022 season:

How To Stream Buffalo Bills Games In Western New York

