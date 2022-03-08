Police are investigating a fatal crash between a school bus and a New York State Police patrol vehicle in Dutchess County.

In a written release the NYSP says that at approximately 3:12pm on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 a NYSP vehicle and an Arlington School District bus were involved in a crash that took place on State Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange, New York.

An adult aide that was on the bus was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Police say that two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were brought to MidHudson Regional Hospital with injuries that police say are non-life-threatening. The parents of the students have been notified.

The bus driver and trooper were brought to local hospitals, also with injuries that police say were non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported and there is no knowledge that any other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses or those in the area with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.

Police have not yet released a cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing. The NYSP says updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The identities of those involved, including that of the adult killed, have not yet been released pending notification of kin.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No charges have been filed at the time of the initial posting but, should charges be filed, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

