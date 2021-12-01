Student Shoots, Kills 3, Injures 8 at Michigan High School

OXFORD, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Students, parents, teachers, and community members gather for a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following a shooting at Oxford High School on November 30, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Three people were killed and six others wounded by the alleged shooter, a 15-year-old student who is now in police custody. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

By RYAN KRYSKA and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, The Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three students, including a 16-year-old boy who died in a deputy's patrol car on the way to a hospital.

Eight other people were wounded, some critically.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says investigators are still trying to determine a motive for Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School. He says the shooter isn't talking.

The boy's father had bought the gun used in the shooting on Friday, Bouchard said, adding that he did not know why.

The three students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

Oxford, Michigan High School Shooting 11/30/2021

List of Charges in 2020-2021 Damir Pejconovic Jewelry Heist Case

Damir Pejconovic "Coco" "Damian" List of Charges

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever

The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

Tour the Rustic Capital Region Treehouse You Dreamed About As A Kid

Just about an hour outside of Albany, this location in Argyle offers the splendor of nature and the type of treehouse you wish you could have stayed in when you were a kid! 
Filed Under: school shooting, shooting
Categories: Associated Press, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top