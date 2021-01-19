State Opens COVID Vaccination Site At SUNY Poly

State Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito was on hand this morning as the state opened another COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Poly in Marcy.

Destito says the Governor’s number one priority is getting New Yorkers vaccinated.

The governor's office says to date, New York’s vaccine distribution sites have administered 79 percent of the first doses received from the federal government and 77 percent of the first and second doses.

An appointment is needed to get a vaccination.

To determine eligibility and schedule an appointment to receive their first dose, New Yorkers can utilize the state's 'Am I Eligible' app or call the New York State Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Vaccinations are being given in the Wildcat Field House.

Over 7-million New Yorkers are now eligible to get a vaccine.