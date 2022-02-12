Suspect Shot and Killed by NY State Police in Buffalo

UPDATE: 02/12/2022 2344 New York Governor Kathy Hochul released the following statement about the officer-involved shooting in Buffalo:

"This morning one of our Troopers was involved in a deadly shooting of a motorist after a pursuit in Buffalo. I have directed the New York State Police to fully cooperate with the Attorney General's independent investigation. As we await a transparent and thorough review of the facts, our thoughts are with the victim's family and our Troopers."

Original Story:

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

One person is dead after being shot by police in Buffalo.

New York State Police say they tried to pull over "an erratic operator on the I-90" highway at approximately 10:38am on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The suspect, according to police, did not stop and "continued to drive erratically and exited on I-190 northbound." The suspect drove into the city of Buffalo and police say the pursuit was ended. Pursuits that lead into densely populated or high traffic areas are routinely terminated in the interest of public safety.

Troopers later found the suspect again while patrolling through the city of Buffalo. The car was pulled over to the side of the street and the suspect was "talking to bystanders on East Eagle Street near Washington Street." That area of Washington Street is also known as New York State Bicycle Route 517 that runs from Pennsylvania to New York.

Washington Street and Eagle Street in Buffalo Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 Washington Street and Eagle Street in Buffalo Photo Credit: Google Maps 2022 loading...

In a written release the NYSP says that troopers then "approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands and at one point during the interaction with the suspect, a Trooper discharged their Division issued firearm at the suspect."

The suspect died at the scene. The trooper is reported to have injuries described by the NYSP as "minor."

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police say that the area near Washington and Eagle Streets in Buffalo will remain closed for several hours to facilitate the investigation, which is continuing.

Because the case involved an officer firing a weapon and killing another person, the New York State Attorney General's Office was notified and is now investigating the incident. No update is available from that office at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

