Do You Know This Person? Suspect Wanted in Oriskany Motel 6 Fire

Law enforcement authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in an investigation underway.

In a written release the Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says that the individual pictured in the photos released is "a person of interest in a fire investigation." The OCSO says that the fire took place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Motel 6 located at 5920 Airport Road in Oriskany, New York.

The person of interest appears to be a female in her 20's. She has short hair and was last pictured wearing black leggings, slippers (or "slides"), and a sweatshirt.

Deputies say she left the Motel 6 on foot and was last seen walking on Cider Street toward Westmoreland.

Anyone with information on the individual's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and ask to speak with Investigator Ryan Matt at: (315) 765.2784. E-mail may also be sent to him at: rcmatt@oneidacountysheriff.us.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

