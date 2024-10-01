Georgia Murder Suspect Arrested at Upstate New York College

A student enrolled at an Upstate New York college was arrested on homicide charges following a lengthy investigation.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announced earlier this month the arrest of a fugitive wanted for Murder in the state of Georgia. This arrest stemmed from information provided to the Broome County Sheriff's Office that 21-year-old Dawensley Astrel of Binghamton had the active warrant out of the Peach State.

Upon receiving word of the warrant, members of the Broome County Sheriff's Office got to work locating the individual and officials say they learned Astrel was a student at SUNY Broome County Community College. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says their team coordinated with officials from the college and campus safety to apprehend the fugitive.

On Monday, September 16th, 2024 Astrel was taken into custody without incident while on campus, according to Broome County Sheriff Fred Ashkar. Sheriff Ashkar said,

More excellent police work by our Warrants Division in bringing this wanted individual to justice. Thank you to SUNY Broome’s Campus Safety team for their partnership in safely removing this fugitive from their campus.

Astrel will be extradited by law enforcement to Georgia to answer his charges there. Through all the publicity and news surrounding his apprehension, there is little to no information regarding the murder Astrel was arrested for. Even Sheriff Ashkar was limited on the information that was provided regarding the incident Astrel was arrested for.

College officials told Fox News Digital that Astrel was enrolled as a part-time student and was living off campus.

