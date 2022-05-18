This would be absolutely sweet. Imagine having a lazy river on your property. Now, this is not just your ordinary lazy river, I mean, this property is so big that the lazy river is actually in the front yard.

Now, we are talking about some seriously rich people here. I mean, wait until you see what this backyard look like. According to Zillow, it has 28 bathrooms. TWENTY-EIGHT bathrooms. That's insane. Take a look at this sweet "lazy river". Honestly, they call it a lazy river, but it looks like just a ginormous pool with an island on it.

EXTRA: There was actually this house that was for sale last year in Alden that had a lazy river in the backyard, too. Now, you wouldn't really expect a lazy river in the yard of this house when you first pull up to it, but it is there and it looks pretty cool. Now, it is nothing like the house over in Great Neck that you just read about, but it is STILL a lazy river. The Alden home needed to do a little TLC to the lazy river in the backyard, but it did sell shortly after it went on sale. The Zillow listing read that it was for sale for $365,000 and the final sale price went over asking for a price of $385,000. The new owners are going to have a fun summer, indeed. You have to take a look at the pictures of this sweet Alden backyard here.

