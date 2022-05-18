Sweet Lazy River In Backyard Of This Unbelievable New York State House

Sweet Lazy River In Backyard Of This Unbelievable New York State House

This would be absolutely sweet. Imagine having a lazy river on your property. Now, this is not just your ordinary lazy river, I mean, this property is so big that the lazy river is actually in the front yard.

Now, we are talking about some seriously rich people here. I mean, wait until you see what this backyard look like. According to Zillow, it has 28 bathrooms. TWENTY-EIGHT bathrooms. That's insane. Take a look at this sweet "lazy river". Honestly, they call it a lazy river, but it looks like just a ginormous pool with an island on it.

26 Pond Road

Great Neck, New York 11024

$55,000,000

  • Square feet: 21,270
  • Bedrooms: 18
  • Bathrooms: 28

EXTRA: There was actually this house that was for sale last year in Alden that had a lazy river in the backyard, too. Now, you wouldn't really expect a lazy river in the yard of this house when you first pull up to it, but it is there and it looks pretty cool. Now, it is nothing like the house over in Great Neck that you just read about, but it is STILL a lazy river. The Alden home needed to do a little TLC to the lazy river in the backyard, but it did sell shortly after it went on sale. The Zillow listing read that it was for sale for $365,000 and the final sale price went over asking for a price of $385,000. The new owners are going to have a fun summer, indeed. You have to take a look at the pictures of this sweet Alden backyard here.

House With Lazy River For Sale in New York State

House With Lazy River For Sale in New York State

2 Million Dollar Home In West Falls

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch

Cole Hauser doesn't just play a rancher on Yellowstone, he's lived that life off-screen, too. The actor's 5-bedroom-6-bathroom, 5,402-square-foot rural home on a very private, double-gated three-acre parcel of land includes the lavish 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom main residence, as well as a guest house and a separate studio apartment. The main house runs completely on solar power and comes with a 3-car garage, with easy transitions between indoor and outdoor living spaces, and the exterior of the property includes a pool area and a hot tub, as well as fenced-in horse corrals.
Filed Under: real estate
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top