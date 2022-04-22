Sylvan Beach Amusement Park Announces 2022 Opening Date For Summer Fun

Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is gearing up for the 2022 season on Oneida Lake and has announced the opening date for summer fun.

The park will be open on weekends only to kick off the season, starting June 18 & 19 from Noon until 9 pm on Saturday and Noon until 8 pm on Sunday. For Father's Day dads can ride for free all day on Sunday, June 19.

Starting June 30th the amusement park will be open every Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8 pm on Thursdays and Sundays, noon to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Early Bird Tickets are available for purchase at a discounted price until May 25, 2022. All pricing excludes bumper boats. Those will cost you extra.

Unlimited Ride Band Pricing

Early Bird pricing until May 25, 2022 - $29.95

Regular Price - $34.95

Kiddieland Unlimited Ride Band Pricing

Early Bird pricing until May 25, 2022 - $19.95

Regular Price - $23.95

Season Pass Pricing

Early Bird pricing until May 25, 2022 - $99.95

Regular Price- $109.95

Looking for a summer job? Sylvan Beach Amusement Park is hiring. Apply at Sylvanbeachamusement.com/employment or send an email to Sylvanbeachamusementpark@gmail.com.

Park Restoration

For the past few years, crews have been busy working on restorations to the park that first opened in 1886 and is one of America's ten oldest amusement parks.

Learn more and buy your tickets at Sylvanbeachamusementpark.com. Take a look at all the upgrades for the 2022 season below.

Photos Of Sylvan Beach Amusement Park's Huge Exciting Restoration One of Central New York's classic staycation destinations has to be Sylvan Beach, and the Sylvan Amusement Park.

The Sylvan Beach Amusement Park was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to COVID-19. During that time, they took advantage of no guests and started a number of restoration projects. After the park closed for the 2021 season, the restorations have continued. Here's some of the photos of things to look forward to in the 2022 season.

