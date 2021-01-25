Syracuse Dunked By Virginia 81-58

The Syracuse Orange struggled to shoot, especially from 3-point range, as they were overpowered, 81-58, by No. 8 Virginia on Monday night.

Coming off a solid win over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Orange shot just 37% on the night, including just 21% (5 of 24) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers scored more than half of their 81-points with the 3-ball, hitting 14 of 31 (45%) from deep. Virginia's big men thrived inside and out. The 6-foot-8 Sam Hauser scored all of his 21-points on 7-of-13 from 3-point range, while the 7-foot-1 Jay Huff also added 21-points and a dozen rebounds.

Quincy Guerrier led Syracuse with 15-points. Buddy Boeheim was held to nine-points, making just 1-of-7 from 3-point range. Alan Griffin had 13-points and 8-rebounds as the Orange fell to 9-5 overall and 3-4 in ACC play. Up next, Syracuse will host NC State on Sunday (6:00) at the Carrier Dome.

Virginia improved to 11-2 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

--------------------------------------------