The United States Department of Justice has handed down several indictments connected with the violent protest that occurred on January 6th, 2021 in Washington D.C. Among those arrested, was a Syracuse resident and self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys.

The FBI Office out of Albany announced the arrest of 33-year-old Matthew Greene on several charges related to the riot that occurred on the day of the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election. Two other New York State residents were arrested including 43-year-old Dominick Pezzola of Rochester, New York and 31-year-old William Pepe of Beacon, New York. According to the indictment,

At 12:53 p.m., a group of people forcibly breached the barriers at the pedestrian entrance. A crowd followed, including Pezzola, Pepe and Greene. Members of the crowd charged past the trampled police barriers.

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Albany released the following statement regarding the arrests.

There were several instances in which Greene was mentioned specifically in the indictment. Not only was he and Pezzola and Pepe mentioned as part of the narrative of the days events, but the more possibly damning information came after January 6th in social media message and communications. The indictment reads,

Greene sent a message through an encrypted messaging app to an associate who inquired about his well-being on January 6, 2021, which stated, "I'm good, we took the capital."

According to FBI Albany, Greene is facing the following charges.

Conspiracy

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding Abetting

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder and Aiding and Abetting

Destruction of Government Property and Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds and Aiding and Abetting

You can get more details on the narrative in the indictment and potential penalties on https://www.justice.gov/.