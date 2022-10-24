The Football Game All Of New York Is Excited For

The Buffalo Bills have been enjoying some rest during the bye week this past weekend and are getting ready for the Sunday Night Football contest against the struggling Green Bay Packers. As big as that game is going to be, there is another game that many in New York State are excited for.

If you love football and you grew up in New York State, there is a good chance you have been rooting for Syracuse Orange football. I can remember as a kid making the drive with friends to see Syracuse play at home! My first big-time football memories are from the road trips to The Carrier Dome on the weekend.

There is also a very good likelihood that you have been a fan of Notre Dame your entire life. Just walk around Western New York and you will see the luck of the Irish representing in and around Buffalo. The two teams will meet this weekend for one of the most hyped games for both schools and the college football world as Syracuse is pretty darn good this season.

There simply is nothing like the atmosphere around a college game. The energy is off the charts and the students and staff are already pumped as they are ready to see what their ranked team can do in the national spotlight this weekend.