Reptiles And Exotic Animals Invade Syracuse For One Special Day

Reptiles, Amphibians, Arachnids, Exotic animals, all together under one roof. It's all happening in Syracuse at the Syracuse Reptile Expo.

At the Syracuse Reptile Expo, you'll also find feeders and pet supplies too. It all happens on Sunday, October 17th at the Ramada Inn in Liverpool from 10AM - 4PM. Tickets are $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for Kids 5 and under. You can buy your tickets right online with EventBrite, or at the door this weekend.

Reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, exotic animals and pet supplies all in one place! Browse over 80 tables and talk to local vendors!"

If your kids are obsessed with reptiles and more, this could be the perfect family outing. The event is designed to help educate and share Central New Yorker's passion for these pets. This year, you'll be able to shop saltwater and freshwater vendors too.

The Ramada Inn is located at 441 Electronics Parkway in Liverpool.

New York Reptile Facts

Did you know that New York is home to 17 species of snakes, but only 3 of these are venomous? New York state is also home to 18 species of salamanders, 11 species of frogs, and 3 species of toads. If you love turtles, New York is home to 11 species of land turtles. Unfortunately, turtles that are native to New York are declining.

In New York, thousands of turtles are killed each year when they are struck by vehicles as they migrate to their nesting areas."

If you see a turtle on the road, please try to avoid hitting it with your car. You can read more helpful advice from the DEC here.

Halloween Attractions To Check Out In The Utica and Rome Area

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order: