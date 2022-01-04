Syracuse- Don’t Miss Scooby Doo And The Lost City Of Gold

The magic of Scooby Doo comes to Syracuse for one special night.

Don't miss "Scooby Doo! and The Lost City of Gold" on Wednesday February 16th at 7PM at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Scooby-Doo and his mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

Through the magic of dialogue, dance, and song, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues, a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends and foes.

Tickets range between $35 - $79. You can buy them online here.

Scooby Live Tour has been following protocols for large crowds and venues in accordance with government regulations since March 2020."

For any questions regarding tickets, please contact The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater at 315-435-2121.

Sandra Sharples-Allievi writes "It’s Scooby, no need to say more." You can read more reviews on Facebook from previous performances here.

Check out photos from the show:

