A Syracuse, New York woman claims her sub came with a little something extra - a knife.

Kayla Caswell says when she and her husband ordered subs and one came with a knife inside. "This sandwich is a little bit different than other sandwiches are supposed to be," Kayla said in a TikTok video. She opens the sandwich to show a knife in the sandwich with the ends sticking out on either side.

Kayla goes on to say she contacted the restaurant and was told "well I don't know what you would like us to do about that."

After unanswered emails to corporate, Kayla said she turned to social media to get some answers. "I'm going to blow this up on TikTok until somebody gets back to me or I guess the next step will be lawyers because I did actually harm myself."

Blow it up she did. The video has gone viral with close to 2 million views in the last 6 days.

A Subway spokesperson said the company is working to get in touch with Kayla to speak with her about the alleged knife incident.

Subway and our network of franchisees take guest safety extremely seriously. We are working to get in touch with the guest, as we have not heard from her directly.

There was no explanation of how Kayla actually hurt herself with the knife in the video that now has comments turned off.

