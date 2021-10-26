Someone won more than $20,000. A winning Take 5 lottery ticket was sold in Central New York. Is it you?

One top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October 23 Take 5 Midday drawing. The ticket, worth $20,837.50, was purchased at Y Hill Express located at 2344 Route 49 in Blossvale, New York.

The winning Take 5 midday numbers for October 23:

8-19-29-34-39

Do you have the winning ticket?

Take 5 Top Winners in Syracuse & Rochester

This isn't the first Take 5 winner in the Central New York region. There were several Take 5 winners for the October 3 drawing. One in Syracuse and one in Rochester. The winning tickets were sold at:

Kinney Drugs located at 307 Nottingham Road in Syracuse

CFM NO. 33-054 located at 1430 N Clinton Avenue in Rochester

Ramar Food Cetner located at 144-05 243RD Street in Rosedale

Mineola Smoke and Card located at 428 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola

S&B Joy located at 177 W Main Street in Sherman

The winning Take 5 numbers were:

1-4-16-18-19

Each winning ticket is worth $7,767.50. It's not millions but it's better than nothing.

Blossvalle Mega Millions Winners

Blossvale is home to two millionaires. Leonard and Lorraine Padavan hit the Mega Millions in February, winning $96 million.

The couple chose to split the jackpot evenly. Each received a single lump sum of $23,016,702 after required withholdings. Leonard and Lorraine say they plan to pool their money to buy an RV and live out their dreams.

Leonard told the New York Lottery his best advice to other Lottery players is, “take a chance.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Kinney Drugs store located at 2 Preston Street in Camden, New York.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

