Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in Syracuse! Is it Yours?

Someone hit the jackpot in Central New York. A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Syracuse, New York. Was it yours?

The winning Take 5 numbers for the Monday, July 18 midday drawing were:

1-5-12-22-24

The ticket was sold at the NA Market on Midland Avenue in Onondaga County and is worth $17,468.50.

Cash for Life

The latest lottery winner comes just days after someone won Cash for Life. The winning second prize ticket that hit all 5 numbers but missed the Cash Ball, was sold at Josming Discount on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

The winning lottery numbers for the Saturday, July 16 Cash for Life drawing were:

4-30-44-52-55 +4

$1,000 a DAY for Life

This isn't the first Cash for Life winner in New York. A lucky lottery player in New York won $1,000 a day for the rest of their life just before the July 4th holiday weekend on a Cash For Life ticket.

The winning lottery numbers for the Thursday, June 30 Cash for Life drawing were:

6-9-20-31-34 + 2

The winning ticket that matched all 5 numbers and the Cash Ball, was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls, New York.

More winning Cash for Life tickets was sold at the Smokes 4 Less shop on Main Street in Fishkill, New York for the Sunday, March 27 drawing and on Long Island for the Monday, April 25 drawing.

Mega Millions

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday, July 19, 2022, is the 8th highest in history at $530 million. The lump sum payout is nearly $305 million, about the same as your odds of winning - 1 in 302,575,350.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

