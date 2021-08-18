Take A Look Comets Fans! ‘New Jerseys’ For A New Season

The Utica Comets have unveiled their new jerseys for the 2021-22 season.

The two jerseys are red with black and white trim and white with black and red trim.

This season marks the Comets new affiliation with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The Comets open the season at home on Sunday, October 17 at the Adirondack Bank Center at 3:00 against the Rochester Americans.

It will mark the 34th anniversary of the Utica Devils inaugural game.

Here's a look at the Comets' promotional scheduled for the season.

November 24 – Thanksgiving Eve

Celebrate turkey day with another Comets tradition – puck drop the night before Thanksgiving!

December 10 – Team Photo Giveaway, Postgame Skate

To celebrate our last game before the holidays, come on down to the ice for a postgame skate with the players, and get your team photo signed!

December 31 – New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl

Kick off the last day of 2021 with a NYE Bar Crawl throughout the Adirondack Bank Center! Game to follow with a 5:00 puck drop. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets to get yours today!

January 22 – Surprise Giveaway Night!

January 28 – Surprise Giveaway Night!

February 2, 4 & 5 – Save of the Day Foundation Week

Save of the Day week returns for its fifth annual year! SOD week will feature a specialty jersey as well as other special features that highlight the foundation’s commitment to enhancing the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley.

March 12 – Roaring 20s Night

It’s the ‘roaring 2020s’ – so we’re throwing it back one century and experiencing what hockey might have looked like in the 1920s! We cannot wait for you to see the specialty jersey we’ve got in the works!

March 21 – Surprise Bobblehead Giveaway

Surprise bobblehead giveaway for every fan in attendance. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one! Visit uticacomets.com/tickets to get yours today!

April 15, 16 & 22 – Fan Appreciation Week, Surprise Bobblehead Giveaway

April is always about you – the fans – and we look forward to closing out our regular season with some extra special fun for the people who make hockey in Utica the best there is!

Every Wednesday – Get your Beers for just $3

Yes, you read that right. All domestic beers are just $3, every Wednesday, all night long. Kick off this promo with us on Thanksgiving Eve! Visit uticacomets.com/tickets to get yours today!

Every Saturday is Season Ticket Member Saturday!

Every Saturday this season*, it’s all about our loyal Season Ticket Members. Each game, Season Ticket Members in attendance will be placed in random drawings to win multiple incredible prizes! All you have to do is come to the game!

