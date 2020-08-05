Teachers Unions Demand Statewide Policy For COVID-19 In Schools

Two teachers’ unions are demanding a clear statewide policy for building shutdowns, tracing and quarantine protocols regarding positive COVID-19 cases in schools.

The New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers are calling for the immediate closure of any school building in the event of a positive COVID-19 case and a return to remote learning for 14 days before revisiting if it’s safe for the building to re-open.

The unions are also demanding clear statewide directives for contact tracing and mandatory and precautionary quarantining.

“This is no time to take risks,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “If the state allows school buildings to reopen, districts must be prepared to close them in the event of a positive case. But efforts can’t stop there. Clear state guidance is needed to ensure that confusion doesn’t obstruct serious efforts to stop the spread of this virus in our schools and in our communities.”

Governor Cuomo is expected to decide this week if schools can re-open.