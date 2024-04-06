Team USA Dominates Czechia in IIHF Women’s Championship (Photos)

It was another dominating win on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica as Team USA shutout Czechia by a score of 6-0. The shutout victory came despite 7 Czechia power plays as goalie Nicole Hensley of Colorado stopped all 19 shots made by Czechia.

Team USA outshot Czechia 48-19. Team USA has not allowed a goal in its first two games at the IIHD Women's World Championship.

Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.) recorded a hat trick, Laila Edwards (Cleveland Heights, Ohio) scored twice and Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo.) stopped all 19 shots she faced to help the U.S. Women’s National Team to a 6-0 victory over Czechia in its second preliminary round game at the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

“You have to earn your bounces at this level and tonight was reflective of Alex Carpenter earning her bounces,” said John Wroblewski (Neenah, Wis.), head coach of the 2024 U.S. Women’s National Team. “Our younger players provided a ton of momentum and are playing really strong games for us.”

Czechia opened the second period with a 5-3 advantage power play, but the American women were able to fend-off the offensive attack. Team USA's Alex Carpenter scored a hat trick in Friday night's competition in front of a packed Adirondack Bank Center. Her third goal of the game came when the puck deflected off her leg in front of the net with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.

Team USA continues preliminary round play on Saturday night against Finland. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NHL Network. Limited tickets remain, to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

The photos of Team USA are taken for Townsquare Media by Utica photo journalist, Nancy L. Ford.

