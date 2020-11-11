Teen Killed When Horse and Buggy Struck By Car in Madison County

A teenager in the local Amish community was killed after the horse and buggy he was operating was struck by an SUV on Tuesday evening.

New York State Police say the accident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on State Route 26 in the Madison County town of Georgetown. Police say the driver failed to see the horse and buggy on the roadway and struck it from behind. Rudy Hershberger, a 17-year-old from Earlville, was ejected from the buggy on impact and thrown to the shoulder of the road. The teen was taken to Hamilton Community Memorial Hospital was he was pronounced dead.

The 19-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured, and police say she passed subsequent testing for alcohol and drug impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

