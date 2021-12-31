Teenager Arrested in Fatal Crash in Cohocton, New York

It was a life-changing series of alleged decisions for a teenager from Naples, New York.

A 19-year-old is under arrest, charged with the following after a crash in Cohocton on Wednesday.

Troopers say that they responded to a two-car crash on State Route 371 in Cohocton on approximately 4:30pm on December 29, 2021.

According to their preliminary investigation New York State Police said, "Both vehicles were traveling northbound when the lead vehicle slowed to make a left turn into a driveway, when the second northbound vehicle struck the lead vehicle from behind."

There were four people in the vehicle that was hit from behind. The driver is identified as 54-year-old Eric Anable from Wayland. Along with Anable, two passengers were hospitalized for their injuries. The passengers were 46-year-old Michael Hagadone from Cohocton and 38-year-old Gregory Staley from Wayland. Anable's injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening. Those of Hagadone and Staley were described as "serious." A fourth passenger, 63-year-old Christina Hagadone from Cohocton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The current condition of those with "serious" injuries is unknown. No injuries were listed for the driver of the second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 19-year-old Owen Kirsch, is being charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the 1st Degree and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

State Police say that the investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely from information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

Top 10 Local News Stories of 2021 As 2021 comes to an end, here are the Top 10 local news stories of the year.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.

Top 5 Local Sports Stories Of 2021 There were many local sports stories that highlighted 2021, including a couple of firsts. Here are a look at the Top Five, along with a bonus story.