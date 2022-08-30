The case may have been solved, but not in a way that many were expecting.

Police say the vandalism at a Central New York arts center was caused by five juveniles, ages eight through eleven.

The massive destruction at Sculpture Space that included broken windows, smashed furniture, demolished art projects, damaged antique bicycles, graffiti, and the theft of hundreds of dollars in cash was allegedly caused by a group of suspects who might need some more nap time.

According to a written release from the Utica Police Department, several persons went into the building located at 12 Gates Road "sometime between August 26th, 2022 and August 28th, 2002."

Photo Credit: Sculpture Space, Inc via Facebook Photo Credit: Sculpture Space, Inc via Facebook loading...

Police were called to a nearby automotive shop on Oriskany Street on Sunday, August 28, 2022 after receiving a call that "several juveniles [were] damaging cars that were in the lot." When they arrived the UPD says that officers witnessed a group of young people damaging cars by throwing rocks at them. The UPD says, "Upon further investigation the officers noticed several antique bicycles around the cars, and noticed that the juveniles had paint on their shoes consistent with what had been spilled within Sculpture Space."

Investigators subsequently found "a substantial amount of evidence indicating that these parties were in fact responsible for the illegal entry, damage, and theft," at Sculpture Space. The young people, ranging in age from 8 to 11 years old, were arrested and now face the following charges:

Burglary in the Third Degree/Petit Larceny/Criminal Mischief (Sculpture Space)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (bicycles found at the automotive shop tat were allegedly stolen from Sculpture Space)

Criminal Mischief (damage to vehicles at automotive repair shop)

Authorities say that additional charges are possible and the existing charges may be upgraded as the damage continues to be assessed.

Because of their ages, the names and identifying information of those allegedly involved are not being released. The UPD says that each juvenile has been issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at Oneida County Probation in the future.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

