Party of the Century Planned for Friday Night at Sculpture Space

The Sculpture Space CHAIRity Auction "Party of the Century" is set for Friday evening at Sculpture Space at 12 Gates Street in Utica.

The auction of original artworks has been underway since last Friday, and the festivities come to a jovial close Friday, with their annual "Party of the Century," and a rare opportunity to acquire original works of art and functional objects created by national, international, regional, and local artists.

Since 1976, Sculpture Space has hosted over 600 visiting artists from all over the country and the world, and many of the artists who contribute art works for CHAIRity are alumni of this internationally recognized artist-in-residency program, according to their website.

This year's artists come from New York, Maine, Massachusetts, Georgia, and other states, as well as Canada and Mexico. There provided a space to create art, especially sculpture art, without the worries of location and finances.

Sculpture Space boasts the following mission: "Sculpture Space, is an international residency program, providing specialized studio workspace for professional artists whose focus is sculpture. We are dedicated to the belief that art, particularly sculpture, has the power to strengthen understanding of the world. We are committed to providing artists with time and resources to fully explore their creative potential. Sculpture Space seeks to expand public awareness of and support for contemporary art by creating opportunities for artists to share their work with the community through exhibitions, lectures, and educational outreach."

Organizers are promoting a Friday evening of "good people, inspiring art, great music, fresh oysters, cold beer, wine and more." Works of art will be available for purchase, which will support the artists all while enjoy the "Party of the Century."

For additional information contact Julia Fernandez, Development Officer at (315)724-8381 / email: development@sculpturespace.org. You can also visit Sculpture Space's website.

