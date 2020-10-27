For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, COVID-19 positive tests have come back for inmates at the Oneida County Jail. And, it's isn't just one case, it's ten, according to Sheriff Rob Maciol.

The ten inmates who have tested positive were in a a pod-unit at the jail with a total of 43 others. Maciol said all ten have since been moved to the jail's medical unit but added that none are showing symptoms of the virus. Of the other 33 inmates living in that unit, 29 have had negative test results while four are still pending, he added.

The sheriff also said he is working closely with the county health department to determine the source of the virus. While it is still unknown, Maciol said he believes it came from an ''outside source,'' according to a release from his office.

And officials also say at this time, no other housing units or staff members at the Oneida County Jail have been affected.

