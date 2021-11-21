The ‘90s X-Men Animated Series Is Returning With New Episodes

X-Men: The Animated Series produced 76 episodes through the 1990s. It’s faithful depictions of the classic X-Men characters, along with its clever updates of iconic X-Men storylines, has made it a fan favorite for decades. The show ended in 1997, but what if it didn’t? Where would the show have gone? What characters would have joined the team? What Uncanny X-Men comics might have been adapted next?

We’re about to find out. As part of Disney+ Day, Marvel revealed that they are bringing back X-Men: The Animated Series for “all-new episodes” in 2023. The new series is called X-Men ’97, in honor of the fact that the show is picking up right where the old show left off, and continuing the original series’ storylines and characters.

According to TheWrap, the new show will have strong ties to the original, with X-Men: The Anmiated Series writers Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston all returning to consult on X-Men ’97. Returning voice actors include Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Alyson Court (Jubilee). The personalities of those voices were a huge part of the character of the show. It would not feel like a true continuation of the old series without them, so it’s great they’re back.

Congratulations to ’90s kids everywhere on this most nostalgic news. X-Men ’97 will premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here — and for more Disney+ Day news, go here.