The Buffalo Bills won what was by far their biggest regular season game of the season, and maybe, since quarterback Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo in 2018.

The Bills defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 33-21 and the score didn't even quantify just how good the Bills played on offense.

Josh Allen was nothing short of fantastic and has now thrown for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns his last two games in Foxborough. Of his three touchdown passes today, one went to Stefon Diggs, one to Isaiah McKenzie, and the other to Dawson Knox.

The Bills now lead the AFC East with a 9-6 record. They hold the tiebreaker over the Patriots who have the same record, because of division records.

Any time the Bills win, it's usually a fun time for fans on Twitter, but it was extra fun for fans this time based on the fact it came against the Patriots and the Bills to back the division lead.

Here are some of the best of the day.

The Bills next play at Highmark Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday. If the Bills win and the Baltimore Ravens lose against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills would clinch a playoff spot. One more win by the Bills and one more loss by the Patriots would clinch the AFC East for Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills gave Bills fans a very Merry Christmas and New Year.

