The Bills 2021 First-Round Pick Has The Coolest Nickname Ever

There's really nothing like the NFL Draft. For weeks and even months, sports analysts, draft experts and fans alike try to pick their favorite prospects and then do countless mock drafts to see where they will land.

The first round of the NFL Draft was last night in Cleveland, OH and boy did it last a while. The first round ended at midnight and the Bills didn't select until 11:50 p.m.

In case you missed it, they took University of Miami (FL) edge rusher Gregory Rousseau with the number 30 pick of the first round.

Rousseau opted out of the 2020 college football season, which many players also did, but he had an outstanding 2019 season where he recorded 15.5 sacks (second-most in FBS that season).

Rousseau is happy to be part of the Bills Mafia and can't wait to get started to help out their defense. However, it should be noted that Rousseau has one of the coolest, if not, THE coolest nickname I've ever seen for a player.

His nickname is apparently Groot...yes, as in Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy of the Marvel comics and movies.

For what it's worth, I was on board with this draft pick but I'm now even more onboard knowing this news. Guardians of the Galaxy is one of my favorite movies ever and Rocket and Groot make them unique.

I'm so buying a "Groot" Bills jersey.

