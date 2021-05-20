Take A First Look at Sylvan Beach’s Newest Summer Vacation Rental Property

Many Central New Yorkers visit Sylvan Beach during the summertime as an opportunity for a little getaway. That's exactly why a new property is being developed there, because the small little town has such big potential.

The Oneida Indian Nation announced on Facebook that they will be opening a new property lakeside in Sylvan Beach. Slated to open in Summer of 2022, The Cove will serve as the perfect getaway close to home.

The Cove at Sylvan Beach is your place to gather, stay, retreat and play. Vacation in comfort at the newly built cottages and find everything you need for fun, flavor and friends at Sylvan Beach Supply Co.

Designed for week long adventures, The Cove will feature 70 two and three-bedroom cottages. Each cottage rental comes with a pontoon or deck boat and a dedicated boat slip, a fire-pit, and a gas grill, kitchen, Wi-Fi and many other amenities.

Here's a look at the map of how the property will be set up:

Credit: Oneida Indian Nation

The Cove will be home to Sylvan Beach Supply Co. It will be open for both guests staying at the cottages, as well as daily visitors. Sylvan Beach Supply Co. will offer daily rentals of pontoon boats, jet skis, bicycles, paddle boards, kayaks and other watercraft, plus essential beach, fishing and lodging items.

“As we begin to see a resurgence in tourism in our region, The Cove at Sylvan Beach will offer an entirely new experience to tourists and local residents looking to enjoy Oneida Lake, and will provide a major boost for local businesses as well,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “The Oneida Indian Nation’s efforts to reimagine the region through its hospitality venues continues to showcase all of the incredible attributes our community has to offer. The Cove is certain to meet the high standards we’ve come to expect from the Oneida Indian Nation and will help support our tourism for many years to come.”

Less than a year ago, the Oneida Indian Nation opened The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, a beachside dining and entertainment destination.

If you want to stay in-the-know about everything regarding The Cove at Sylvan Beach, you can sign up for updates on their website.

