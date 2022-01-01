The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans

Recall season must be here because this week alone, two extremely large recalls have been announced by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The first massive recall that we heard about this week was the voluntary recall issued by Procter and Gamble of 30 different hair care products, mostly dry shampoos, that were found to contain an ingredient that can cause cancer.

The second massive recall that we were told about by the FDA was the one announced by Fresh Express of more than 200 of its packaged salad products after people began to get sick and one even died due to a listeria issue.

While it might seem as though a new recall is issued virtually every single day, some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.

