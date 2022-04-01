‘The Guest 2’ Was Never Made, But Now It Has A Soundtrack

Adam Wingard’s critically acclaimed thriller The Guest never got the sequel it deserved, but now, the hypothetical follow-up has its own soundtrack. While at first it sounds like an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, producer Keith Calder took to Twitter to share the album with the world.

“April Fools’ Day always sucks. Endless bad jokes about fake things,” the filmmaker explained. “But what if an April Fools joke was real? The official soundtrack for THE GUEST 2 is here thanks to our friends at @LakeshoreRecs! The movie might be fake, but the soundtrack is very real and very awesome.”

Read Calder's full post below:

In a follow-up tweet, Calder shared the Spotify link to the album, where fans can listen to 12 synth-laden tracks from a range of guest artists. Each track carries a different title, which allude to scenes and action sequences that were neither written nor filmed. It would have been even better to have an actual sequel to The Guest, but then again, soundtracks are a lot cheaper to produce than movies.

In May of 2021, The Guest writer Simon Barrett confirmed that a sequel to the 2014 film was in the works, but it would be much different than what fans had in mind. “I can give you a very concrete answer to that question, which is, we are doing something related to The Guest,” said Barrett (via MovieWeb). “And it is concretely happening, but it is not a feature film or a comic book, because I think that's what people would expect us to do.”

Well, we certainly weren't expecting The Guest 2 to arrive in the form of a soundtrack, so it looks like they got us.

