A lot of numbers regarding COVID-19 are thrown at all of us on a regular basis, as the medical science world urges us all to get vaccinated. It's interesting to watch people argue back and forth about the data that are often times skewed to push personal agendas. I prefer to look at just a few data points, that in my mind are the only ones worth focusing on. I'm talking about hospitalizations by age and vaccination status. These are the numbers that really can't be debated.

Oneida County released the COVID numbers from Thanksgiving weekend on Monday and there are a total of 571 new positive cases over the last 5 days. Oneida County's positivity rate is now 8.5% and there are now 1,370 cases, along with 2,363 people in mandatory quarantine. 83 Oneida County residents are now hospitalized for COVID and that number is on the rise. In the last 5 days, there have been 7 new COVID deaths.

While these numbers are incredibly alarming, I propose you set them aside and focus on the numbers that I think are key: hospitalizations by age and vaccination status.

o Hospitalization vaccination status by age:

0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

30-39 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

50-59 years-old: 10 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

60-69 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated

70-79 years-old: 13 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated

80-89 years-old: 8 unvaccinated/9 vaccinated

90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

These numbers provide a telling story of how well the vaccination is working, and the dangers of not getting vaccinated. There was a time when there was almost no-one under the age of 60 hospitalized with COVID. As of today, 23 people under the age of 60 are hospitalized for COVID and all but 2 are unvaccinated. Furthermore, there are 13 people hospitalized under the age of 50 (including 3 between 0-19) and every single person is unvaccinated. The numbers also show us that the older you are, especially above 70, the more vulnerable you become even when vaccinated due to underlying conditions.

Here's another data point that shows some really clear information about the success of the vaccine. It's essential to look at people in the intensive care unit, and those on ventilators locally. The numbers are staggering and completely tied to the vaccine, as well as underlying conditions.

83 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.

o 53 unvaccinated/30 vaccinated

o 63 at MVHS.

o 11 at Rome Health.

o 9 out of county.

19 of total hospitalized are in ICU.

16 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated

11 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

9 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

There are 19 Oneida County patients in ICU and of those, 16 are unvaccinated. Additionally, 11 Oneida County residents are sadly on ventilators currently, 9 of whom are not vaccinated.

Now, ask yourself if the vaccine works and use the actual local data coming out of our hospitals that have been consistent all year long. I'm sorry, but you can't argue with these numbers.

